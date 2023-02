© Alamy/Walt Disney Studios



What happens when big-name actors veer off-script? Sit back and enjoy the chaos.Marvel is releasing its latest extravaganza, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, this weekend. Although early reviews have been largely negative and suggest the film is overwrought, it will inevitably make a huge amount of money and begin Marvel's so-called "Phase 5" in high-profile fashion.Which is why it's crucial for the publicity machine that its star Evangeline Lilly's views on the anti-vaxxing debate do not overshadow the film's more straightforward themes of good, evil and quantumania. Unfortunately, real-world issues are more complex than Marvel might like them to be.Lilly has enjoyed a successful career in films such as The Hobbit and in shows including Lost, and her appearances in the Ant-Man pictures were, until the advent of Covid, entirely uncontroversial. Yet the spread of the illness became a major preoccupation for her.saying, "despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY." She added that "the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."If that had been the end of it, the matter would have been forgotten by now.If Lilly was an isolated example, Marvel might be able to ignore the situation. But unfortunately they and other studios have similar skeptics in their ranks.It is foolish to expect actors — an entitled and out-of-touch subset of humanity — to come out with rational and nuanced opinions. DC Studios' new head James Gunn acknowledged this when he said that "filmmakers that I work with are going to say things I agree with and I don't agree with, that's going to happen. I don't have a list of things somebody should say because of what I think, and I can't be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something I don't agree with." Nonetheless, Gunn swiftly qualified this by saying that if someone said or did something "morally reprehensible," he would be obliged to act. Gunn himself was nearly canceled by Disney over old jokes he made about the Holocaust and pedophilia; these will not be made again in his new, corporate form. Alexander Larman is the books editor of The Spectator's World edition and the author of titles including The Crown in Crisis: Countdown to the Abdication and Byron's Women