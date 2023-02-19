© Getty Images/unsolash/Chloe Krammel



That approach was illustrated dramatically this week when the site Platformer reported Twitter had made major algorithmic changes — on Musk's orders — that resulted in users seeing the billionaire's tweets first. Musk had been worried that his engagement was declining: His tweet throwing support behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl had not performed as well as President Biden's, for example. The fix that Twitter rolled out pushed Musk's tweets to the top of many users' feeds, something widely noted by users. [...]



Musk is a prolific Twitter user who has a penchant for tweeting his mind and sometimes landing himself in trouble in the process. Appearing in court last month over an infamous 2018 tweet declaring he had "Funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 a share, Musk said he sees the site as an effective way to communicate with the public, both to disseminate company information and "memes."

"Several major media sources incorrectly reported that my Tweets were boosted above normal levels earlier this week. A review of my Tweet likes & views over the past 6 months, especially as a ratio of followers, shows this to be false. We did have a bug that briefly caused replies to have the same prominence as primary Tweets, but that has now been fixed.



"For example, despite having ~40M fewer followers back then, I have yet to come anywhere close to this gem," he added, referring to an April 2022 tweet, "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."

Elon Musk is firing back at a Washington Post hit piece that claims that he had "reinvented Twitter" to benefit "Himself.""Your article is false and obviously so," he wrote. "Do you really do no research at all? I mean, like reading a few tweets, for example."The Chief Twit pointed to a recent tweet he had made about his engagement levels seemingly getting boosted.On February 17, he wrote:The Washington Postthat Musk's $44 billion purchase of the struggling but influential social media platform of Twitter was a vanity project to feed the ego of a megalomaniacal billionaire.But the Washington Post would prefer that kind of "democracy" to die in "darkness."