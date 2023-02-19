© Getty Images / Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images



Several of the UK's most respected television shows, movies and works of literature have been included in a list of works that could potentially encourage far-right sympathies, compiled by the taxpayer-funded and government-led 'Prevent' counter-terrorism programme, according to the Daily Mail."This is truly extraordinary," historian and broadcaster Andrew Roberts said of the list to the tabloid."It includes some of the greatest works in the Western canon and in some cases - such as Joseph Conrad's 'The Secret Agent' - powerful critiques of terrorism.In addition to movies and works of literature, television shows such as the original 'House of Cards' series and even the BBC's 'Great British Railway Journeys,' presented by former Conservative politician Michael Portillo, are mentioned by 'Prevent' as being potentially attractive to people with far-right viewpoints.It said in a recent report by its Research Information and Communication Unit (RICU) that far-right corners of the internet had promoted 'reading lists' and 'important texts,' as well as other media which could potentially stoke radicalism online.The 'Prevent' counter-terrorism programme was set up by the British government in 2011 as a means to safeguard against "vulnerable people being drawn into criminal behaviour," with an emphasis on combating ultra-right groups and Islamic extremism.However, a recent audit of its practices found that 'Prevent' "often falls well short of the extremism threshold altogether" and that it "has a double-standard when dealing with the extreme right-wing and Islamism."Amnesty International has also been highly critical of the project, saying it is "deeply prejudiced" and has "no legitimacy".