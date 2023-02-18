Secret History
Saudi Archaeologists have discovered a pre-Islamic Musnad inscription and a bronze bullhead
Arkeonews Net
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 18:32 UTC
The Kingdom's Heritage Commission announced on its official Twitter account that archaeologists have unearthed pre-Islamic artifacts in a region in southern Saudi Arabia.
The commission stated that the discoveries "shed a unique light on the ancient culture" that was present in southern Saudi Arabia. The commission called the discovery "exciting" and the finds "rare".
The artifact belonged to a local named Wahib Eil bin Magan, and the inscription provided a unique description of his job as a water carrier.
Inscribed bronze plaques affixed (Musnad) to the wall of a temple were referred to as ms 3 nd in the first couple of centuries AD in Sabaean and Atabanian inscriptions; by the 5th-6th centuries AD, it had come to refer to inscriptions engraved directly on a rock face. Musnad was a term used in early Islamic times to describe any inscription in the pre-Islamic South Arabian alphabet, the earliest examples of which date back to the first half of the first millennium BC.
According to the statement, also located in the field the three similarly sized rings discovered at the site are each topped with a golden butterfly-shaped lobe and have a small lock connecting their two ends.
Concerning the bull's head, the commission stated that it was a common feature among the pre-Islamic kingdoms of southern Arabia.
The bull-head represented different rituals in ancient cultures including power, fertility, reproduction, great gods, the symbol of divinity, symbol of wisdom. Also, the unearthed bull's head, unearthed at Al Ukhdud with traces of oxidation, is being restored, the commission said.
