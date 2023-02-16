Civilian satellites used by the military could become targets, a senior Moscow diplomat has cautioned, a senior Russian diplomat has warned. The warning came afterKonstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the non-proliferation and weapons control directorate in the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday thatAmerican use of spacecraft to benefit other nations on the battlefield "is in fact a form of participation in [conflicts] by proxy," Vorontsov said, adding that "quasi-civilian space infrastructure" in particular could face "retaliation.""At the very least, such provocative use of civilian satellites is questionable under the [1967] Outer Space Treaty," he stated.Vorontsov's warning came at a round table discussion in the Russian parliament which focused on the legacy of the Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative, and how it influences current US military planning.Ahead of the announcement of NATO's new space project on Wednesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that"This will improve our intelligence and surveillance, and support NATO missions and operations," Stoltenberg said, adding that this would allow for "better navigation, communication, and early warning of missile launches."The NATO chief revealed the project as he reported on what the organization was doing to assist Ukrainian forces against Russia.The fusion between civilian and military equipment in the Ukrainian conflict came to the forefront last week, whenCEO Elon Musk explained that Starlink was a commercial product not intended for military purposes, and that he did not want it to be used to escalate the hostilities, potentially unleashing a "third world war."The system remains available to the Ukrainian military for communication, even though SpaceX as a private company could simply switch off the terminals, he added.