Just 48% of respondents in a new AP poll agree with continuing to send weaponry to Kiev.Nearly one year on from the launch of Russia's military offensive against Ukraine, many Americans oppose their government's policy of providing massive military and economic assistance to Kiev, a new poll revealed on Wednesday.Less than half of US adults still agree with sending weapons to Ukraine, while only around one in four believes Washington should continue to play a "major role" in the conflict, the Associated Press-NORC poll showed.Americans also are increasingly reluctant to support continued economic aid to Ukraine, with just 37% approving and 38% opposing, the AP-NORC poll showed. US adults favored such aid by a 44-32 margin as of last May.. When an AP-NORC poll asked the same question in March, respondents prioritized sanctions effectiveness over protecting the US economy by a margin of 55-42.Fewer than one in five Americans (19%) has "a great deal" of confidence in Biden's ability to handle the crisis. Even among Democrats, just 40% of respondents are highly confident that the president will effectively manage the conflict.