M.P.E.C. 2023-C103 issued subsequently on 2023 February 13 at 04:13 UT assigned the official designation 2023 CX1 to Sar2667 with the following comment:
K. Sarneczky reported a new NEOCP candidate observed at GINOP-KHK (K88). Rapid follow-up from multiple sites indicated an impact with the Earth's atmosphere on February 13 03:00 UTC near the coast of Normandy, France, as determined by imminent impact monitoring services such as JPL's Scout, ESA's Meerkat and MPC's internal warning system.Map of the impact zone predicted to occur a few kilometers from French coast, North-East of Le Havre. Click on it for a bigger version.
Aten asteroid with an estimated size of ~1.0 m (based on the object's absolute magnitude H=32.6).
Below you can see the discovery images (Credit: K. Sarneczky)of 2023 CX1 taken at Konkoly Observatory's Piszkéstető Station with the 0.60-m Schmidt telescope. Three 4x25 sec stacked images with the object at 19.5 magnitude.
We performed follow-up measurements of this object while it was still on the NEOCP webpage and about 4 hours before the impact. Images obtained at the ALMO Observatory, in Padulle, Italy (G18 MPC code). Click on the image below for a bigger version.
WT1190F but it is thought to have been a space debris, possibly the translunar injection module of Lunar Prospector. For more info about 2008 TC3, 2014 AA, 2018 LA, 2019 MO, 2022 EB5 and 2022 WJ1 see also:
Small Asteroid 2008 TC3 to hit Earth Tonight
2008 TC3 Animation
2008 TC3 Update - Impact Flash Imaged from Satellite
2008 TC3 Trail imaged over Northern Sudan!!!
2008 TC3 Fragments Recovered!!!
Small asteroid 2014 AA hit the Earth's atmosphere
Small Asteroid 2018 LA impacted Earth on 02 June
Small Asteroid 2019 MO impacted Earth on June 22
Small Asteroid 2022 EB5 (NEOCP Sar2593) impacted Earth on March 11
Small Asteroid 2022 WJ1 (NEOCP C8FF042) impacted Earth on November 19
Small Asteroid 2023 CX1 (NEOCP Sar2667) impacted Earth on February 13