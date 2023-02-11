Puppet Masters
Trudeau says 'unidentified object' shot down by jets over northern Canada
Sat, 11 Feb 2023 17:29 UTC
"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said on Twitter.
Trudeau said that he spoke with US President Joe Biden on Saturday and that Canadian forces will lead the object recovery operation.
CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command said earlier Saturday it was monitoring "a high altitude airborne object" over northern Canada, and military aircraft were operating in the area from Alaska and Canada, according to a news release from the agency.
It is not clear what the object is or whether it is related to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down last week or another object shot down over Alaska on Friday.
Global News reported on NORAD's detection of the object earlier Saturday.
On Friday, the US military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska after US officials determined that it posed a "reasonable threat to civilian air traffic" as it was flying at 40,000 feet. The object was brought down by fighter aircraft assigned to US Northern Command, and Biden referred to the operation as a "success." Recovery teams are now attempting to retrieve the debris that is sitting on top of ice in US territorial waters.
While officials have given no indication so far that the object shot down over Alaska is at all related to the Chinese spy balloon, details have been scarce.
A week earlier, US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, ending a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing as the American public tracked the balloon from Montana all the way to the Carolinas.
The Biden administration has been subjected to a slew of questions this week about the timing of the president's decision to shoot the spy balloon.
If we define an American fascist as one who in case of conflict puts money and power ahead of human beings, then there are undoubtedly several million fascists in the United States.
There are probably several hundred thousand if we narrow the definition to include only those who in their search for money and power are ruthless and deceitful.
hmm. i guess most ppl here are not here bcz of interest in music, which i do respect. but really, not a single one who see that...
He supported the Global Hoax Fraudemic. He supports the establishment narrative.
Two-bit sacks of sh*t, both of them
SOTT comment: "Biden bought himself a war, but nary a penny comes out of his pocket. US citizens cannot claim the same." And what do the ordinary...
statistically significant" number of rats were born with skeletal deformations after their mothers were injected with the vaccine. all those...
Comment: As noted above, this follows the US shoot down of a Chinese weather balloon, but, more significantly, just yesterday US jets also shot down an as of yet unidentified 'high altitude' object off the coast of Alaska. In a White House press conference that object was described as follows: "It did not appear to have maneuverability capability [...] It was virtually at the whim of the wind." So, just what is going on?
See also: Russia strikes key Odessa bridge with first use of drone boat