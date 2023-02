the fire was the fourth fish plant fire in the region

A major food processing plant has been completely destroyed by a massive fire after it went up in flames over the weekend, according to reports.The W.E. Acres Crabmeal Ltd. plant in the Canadian province of New Brunswick caught fire on Friday.The factory, and the company The company's owner Jim LeBlanc saidaccording to the Canadian Television Network LeBlanc told CTV News thatFirefighters battled the blaze into Saturday but were unable to save the building.However, Ronald Cormier, fire chief of the village of Cap-Pelé, said, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp Yet fire officials insist that it did not appear to have been arson.Although Cormier was quoted as saying no one was in the building when the fire started and no one was injured, LeBlanc said four people were inside.He revealed that he and one worker suffered minor injuries."Myself and one of my co-workers were injured, like burnt... first and second-degree burns. We'll heal," he told CTV.LeBlanc told CTV his co-worker who was injured went to the hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.Cormier told the CBC that six fire departments spent hours fighting the blaze.According to the CBC,, according to CBC "The authorities will have to do the inquiries andLandry said."It's also a loss of businesses, of jobs as well."And of course, all the residents that had to be evacuated today, [it] was quite scary for them also."