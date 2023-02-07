Sam Smith and Kim Petras knew exactly what they were doing, and the mainstream media was alerted in advance that "there will be calls to CBS from outraged Christians"...
They understood very well that people like us would be deeply offended by their performance, but they went ahead and did it anyway.But my sources say the production of this number "is going to make a lot of people very upset, and I guarantee there will be calls to CBS from outraged Christians."
Apparently Smith — who is six foot five and a big person — will be playing Satan, there will be a lot of devil type stuff, devil worship, and "pyrotechnics like you've never seen."
My source adds: "It's over the top and really crazy."
Of course there are many other groups that can never be offended on national television under any circumstances.
But offending Christians is perfectly okay in this day and age.
And CBS knew precisely what was coming. In a tweet that has now apparently been deleted, the official CBS Twitter account boldly declared that "we are ready to worship".
Quite appropriately, Madonna was picked to introduce this performance, and she made it abundantly clear that she also knew exactly what was about to happen...
Following Madonna's introduction, Sam Smith and Kim Petras unleashed what was perhaps the most demonic performance that we have ever seen on national television.Before they took to the stage, Madonna made an appearance, asking the crowd: "Are you ready for a little controversy? Here's what I've learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something.
"I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. All you troublemakers out there need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard and, most of all, you are appreciated."
She concluded: "So now, speaking of controversy, it gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics into something beautifully unholy. Here are two Grammy award winners, Sam Smith and Kim Petras."
The following is how the official website of the Grammy Awards described their performance...
Needless to say, this performance immediately went viral on Twitter, and many of the users very clearly understood what they had just witnessed...Surrounded by long-haired acolytes in identical red sheaths, Smith kicked off the performance in an outfit of latex and a devil-horned top hat before Petras made her grand entrance in a giant cage guarded by a trio of she-devils. "Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot/ At the body shop, doin' something unholy," the duo belted in hellish harmony as a wall of fire erupted on stage behind Petras' personal prison.
And I think that Liz Wheeler had one of the best tweets of the night...One viewer tweeted: "You don't have to be super religious to be disturbed by that Sam Smith devil-worshipping performance." Another posted: "I know we on the right probably use the word satanic too often but this performance from Sam Smith is literally a tribute to Satan."
Can you imagine what the rest of the world must be thinking about us after seeing this?Don't fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.
This is what high level entertainment looks like in America in 2023.
It is absolutely disgusting.
Later on in the show, host Trevor Noah also demonstrated that he knew in advance that this was coming, because he had jokes about it ready to go...
They all think that it is really funny to mock Christians.After the performance, host Trevor Noah immediately joked about the fact the satanic themes would outrage some viewers.
Pretending to be on the phone to his mother, he was heard saying: ' No, mom, it wasn't the actual devil... Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood'
As stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck laughed along, he 'ended' the call and stated: 'She said she's praying for all of us'.
And they know that only a very small percentage of the population is going to get upset about it.
They can literally air a tribute to Satan during our most important music awards ceremony while millions of people are watching, and most people simply do not care.
And immediately following the performance, a message popped up on the screen informing us that all of this was being sponsored by Pfizer.
In the entire history of television, I don't know if there has ever been a more perfect match between a performance and a sponsor.
Next year, artists that perform at the Grammy Awards will have to come up with something even more demonic to top what Sam Smith and Kim Petras did this year.
So what will they do?
Will they sacrifice children on an altar as they chant praises to the devil?
We have reached a point where literally anything goes and nobody seems to care that the fabric of our society is coming apart at the seams right in front of our eyes.
Whether you like it or not, this is America's culture now.
We have openly embraced evil, and evil has openly embraced us.
Makes Iran seem like a bible retreat