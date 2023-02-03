bob rathburn
There are 55 documented cases of performers collapsing, dying, or falling ill in late 2022 through 2023 in this video.

And in almost all of these cases, the media will say: "We don't know what caused this, but it was definitely not the COVID vaccine."

Really? And we saw this happening prior to the roll-outs of the COVID "vaccines"? Did we see this in 2020 during the height of the COVID "virus pandemic" when they said we would see people dropping dead on the streets because the COVID "virus" was so bad?

No, we did not see this. This began later in 2021, and continued throughout 2022 after the shots had been injected into the majority of the population.

This is on our Bitchute channel. Thanks to checkur6 on Bitchute for compiling most of these.