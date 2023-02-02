© OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK



Greek MEP Eva Kaili was stripped of her role as one of the 14 vice presidents of the parliament last month but denies involvement in the affair

Her partner, former parliamentary aide Francesco Giorgi, is reported to have partly confessed to his alleged role

Niccolò Figà-Talamanca, who runs an NGO from the same building as Mr Panzeri, has also denied all knowledge of the scandal.

Two MEPs have had their legal immunity lifted by European lawmakers, following a request by Belgian authorities investigating a corruption scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella deny wrongdoing.One of the suspects then agreed to "tell all" as part of a plea deal.Mr Tarabella's home was raided last month when Belgian police detained the four suspects. Prosecutors then asked the parliament to lift his immunity from prosecution as well as Mr Cozzolino's. Both men were members of the parliament's centre-left Socialists and Democrats grouping.The votes happened with little ceremony in a matter of seconds when lawmakers began a session of the European Parliament on Thursday morning. MEPs simply raised their hands as the details were read out.According to the parliament report on Mr Tarabella,The parliament's report on his Italian colleague cites investigators alleging participation in a criminal organisation and money laundering. Mr Cozzolino's lawyers said last month that he was innocent and that he had carried out political activity in a "free and transparent way, having nothing to do with the crimes being investigated".Last month prosecutors said Mr Panzeri, who is an Italian ex-MEP, had agreed to provide details about how the scandal worked and who was involved in return for a shorter sentence of a year in jail. He ran an NGO called Fight Impunity in Brussels.His wife and daughter were freed from house arrest last week as part of the plea deal.Three other suspects remain in jail on suspicion of corruption and money laundering: