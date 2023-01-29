© Getty Images / Hollie Adams



The UK Ministry of Defence closely monitored the social media accounts of public figures critical of the government's Covid-19 policies during the pandemic, a whistleblower told the Daily Mail newspaper on Saturday. The claim counters repeated official denials that the government caried out any such surveillance.The unit's duties includedUndesirable narratives were suppressed or removed, while government narratives were promoted."I had the impression the Government were more interested in protecting the success of their policies than uncovering foreign interference," the whistleblower told the Mail, suggestingWhile the 77th Brigade's information specialists officially target only foreign entities with "non-lethal engagement and legitimate non-military levers as means to adapt behaviors of adversaries,"Forbidden from repeatedly looking at a named UK citizen's account while on the clock,Civil liberties group Big Brother Watch (BBW) obtained extensive documentation substantiating the whistleblower's claims and revealing that the Counter Disinformation Unit of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Rapid Response Unit of the Cabinet Office were also involved in the surveillance of British civilians.BBW's director, Silkie Carlo, called for the immediate dissolution of the Counter Disinformation Unit and a full investigation of the materials it had obtained, describing the government's work on "countering misinformation" as dangerous to democracy.An anonymous source within 10 Downing Street told the Mail that the disinformation units had wound down much of their work since the end of lockdowns.