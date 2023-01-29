© Getty Images / Westend61

Supply issues will continue to affect the European gas market this year, due to the need to refill storages, as supplies from Russia are severely diminished, TotalEnergies СEO Patrick Pouyanne told Belgian news outlet L'Echo on Saturday.According to Pouyanne, the current downward trend in energy prices will not last long.he warned.The global LNG market already experienced a "violent shock" last year, as one eighth of it, nearly 50 million tons, had to be diverted to Europe to make up for the lost Russian supplies, Pouyanne said."It's a shock, Europe did it, but it paid more.because when you look at the new projects announced, in the United States and in Qatar, they will only go into production in a few years," the TotalEnergies СEO said, adding that in order to replace all the gas that the EU once received from Russia (100 million tons per year), it needs to double the amount of LNG it imported last year.This may prove difficult not only due to existing supply constraints, but also due to the reopening of the Chinese economy, a major consumer of LNG, which will also boost LNG demand.