Google spends a lot of time selling itself as a company that cares. It's at the forefront of every woke movement, making it seem like a company that truly makes the effort to be one of the people. Of course, we've seen this kind of thing before...from literally every corporation.
Every corporation wants to present itself as the friend of the family, the helpful neighbor, or the goliath you can rely on. These businesses spend millions and millions of dollars developing marketing campaigns to try to get that idea across.
Google is no different, but despite Google being a company that deals in a very modern and cutting-edge product, it's still like every other company in that its primary concern isn't you, it's your wallet. At the end of the day, a corporation is a corporation.
This is what recently laid-off Google employees were blown away by after the company slashed 12,000 jobs. People who had been with the company for well over a decade suddenly realized that Google wasn't the personable company they'd believed it was.
According to the New York Post, employees suddenly found themselves jobless through an "automated account deactivation at 3 am."
"It's hard for me to believe that after 20 years at #Google I unexpectedly find out about my last day via an email," wrote one Twitter user. "What a slap in the face. I wish I could have said goodbye to everyone face to face."
Another said they found out when their phone gave them a termination of service notification and a complete lockout of access to her corporate accounts, only to receive an email a little bit later.
"Today, my 15+ year adventure at Google came to an unexpected end when bleary eyed and still half asleep I checked my phone and saw a notification that my corporate access expired alongside a NYT notification announcing the layoffs," wrote senior marketing manager Elizabeth Hart on Linkedin.
While it's sad that anyone could suddenly lose their jobs and livelihoods in the blink of an eye, it should be a lesson to everyone that every action a corporation takes is done so because they believe it will benefit the company in some way. Every "woke" action that makes it seem like it's a socially aware company is just an attempt at a public relations win.
Would it believe these things? Probably not. If the very next day, the entire world decided it was into a cult that revolved around Sesame Street's Elmo, then it would start telling you how much they love and worship the great and glorious Elmo.
Google is "woke" because it feels like that's what gets it the most money, but it isn't a "woke" company at its core, it's just the dress it's wearing to this party. It's also not your friendly neighborhood internet company. It's a corporation that plays on your emotions so you'll give it money.
Hopefully, this is a wake-up call for many people.
Brandon Morse is the Deputy Managing Editor of Red State. Host of RedState LIVE! Culture critic, and video creator. Good at bad photoshops.
