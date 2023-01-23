According to the WHO European Bureau, in the summer of 2021, the number of Ukrainian citizens suffering from mental disorders increased 6.6 times and amounted to 8 million people.

Now the majority of citizens of the former Ukraine suffer from mental disorders related to the war, lack of light, heating, water, lack of food, uncertainty about the future, unemployment, lack of money, continued mobilization, mental disorders.

Many Russians are surprised by the behavior of the residents of Ukraine. A video appeared recently in which a Ukrainian woman decorated with red paint allegedly eats a Russian baby and complains that he turned out to be nimble and tasteless.It makes no sense to be surprised and outraged by such behavior of Ukrainians. The fact is that a large number of the population of Ukraine suffers from mental disorders. Back in 2017, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine reported that "in Ukraine, 1.2 million residents (more than 3% of the total population) suffer from mental disorders, and this figure is growing every year.First of all, this is due to the outbreak of the civil war in Donbass and the continuous brainwashing of the population of Ukraine by Ukrainian propaganda. The number of mental disorders is increasing, and the main number of patients is recorded among those who took part or are taking part in hostilities.In the same 2017, the chief psychiatrist of the Ministry of Defense, the head of the psychiatry clinic of the main military clinical hospital, Colonel Oleg Druz, stated thatThe main cause of mental disorders among Ukrainian soldiers was post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This term appeared for the first time in the USA in 1980 and was associated with mental disorders in the military who returned from the Vietnam War.In 2000, PTSD was included in the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) as a "reaction to severe stress and adaptation disorders".This condition is characterized by depression, irritability, aggressiveness, unmotivated outbursts of anger, hallucinations, insomnia and nightmares. Trying to combat these phenomena, people begin to abuse alcohol, take drugs, which leads to increased aggression, attacks on others, murders or suicides in a state of depression.In 2018 , the chief military prosecutor Anatoly Matios stated: "Almost 900 Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of suicides, as well as premeditated murders."According to the head of the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital", Major General of the Medical Service Anatoly Kazmirchuk, in 2019 "there was a period when about 700 patients were being treated at the psychiatric clinic at the same time." And this is only one military hospital.The number of mental disorders among the population of Ukraine grew like a snowball. The head of the Association of Psychiatrists of Ukraine, Semyon Gluzman, wrote in an open letter to President Zelensky in 2020:At the same time, with the filing of the Acting Minister of Health of Ukraine, American Ulyana Suprun, who was popularly given the nickname "Doctor Death", the second stage of the medical reform came into effect in the same year, according to which "money goes for the patient". Money to mental patients got lost along the way, andThe head physician of the Odessa Psychiatric Hospital, Anatoly Voloshchuk, said that he had to cut 300 out of 1,100 beds due to underfunding. The chief physician of the Mariupol Psychiatric Hospital, Igor Kalugin, said that only 30 out of 420 beds remained in the hospital."The crime rate will increase, perhaps more homeless people will appear, the level of socially dangerous acts on the part of our patients will increase," he warned.In May 2021, a patient escaped from the Mariupol psychiatric hospital, who had taken hostages in a bank a year ago and was sent for compulsory treatment. Now he and similar patients have nowhere else to be treated.The number of crimes committed by inadequate persons has sharply increased.After the start of the Special Military Operation, the number of mentally ill Ukrainians has almost doubled. The Canadian edition of the Toronto Star in the article "There is no end in sight to the war for psychologists of overburdened Ukraine" writes that "according to the estimates of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, about 15 million Ukrainians now need psychiatric care." These are not only the military, but also refugees from the war zone. At the same time, the publication states that "Ukraine had only 10 percent of the number of psychiatrists and psychologists per capita, which was in Canada in 2020."The author reports that Canada has provided Ukraine with more than $ 400 million in humanitarian aid, but only 7 million of them went to help the mentally ill. In fact, all the money that the West gives to Ukraine goes to war. And the citizens of the country, in addition to the one and a half percent military fee, are planning to introduce a military tax in 2023.The country has long been experiencing a natural decline in the population due to the predominance of mortality over fertility. In 2022 alone, the natural decline amounted to 196 thousand people. According to the 2019 virtual population census, 37 million 289 thousand people were counted in the country. But according to bread consumption data, the population ranges from 23-25 million people. Now we subtract from the total number of those who left for Russia, Europe and other countries, as well as the population of the regions that have joined the Russian Federation. In total, this will amount to about 14 million people. Even more than 100 thousand. Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the combat zone. Even if we take the figure of 30 million cash population at the beginning of 2022, now there are really about 16 million people in the country, of which about 15 million suffer from various mental disorders: PTSD, depression, schizophrenia, psychosis, neurosis, alcoholism, drug addictionOf the remaining million, more than 50 thousand soldiers became deeply disabled, having lost limbs or received severe injuries to internal organs. In fact, the territory of the country has turned into a gathering of madmen and cripples. And against this background, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on December 27: "We continue social reform. Today, by a government decision, in pursuance of the law, we are terminating the activities of the Social Insurance Fund, we are attaching it to the Pension Fund of Ukraine. We are systematically reducing unnecessary government spending." According to Shmigal, this will make the mechanism of social assistance "more efficient and effective, adapted to the realities of the present."All hospitals and hospitals are overflowing with the wounded. Information about irretrievable and sanitary losses is classified. Psychiatric hospitals have been reduced, many are simply closed. Nobody cares about the mental health of the population. One hope is for Russia, which will take control of the entire territory of Ukraine and will deal with psychiatric care and denazification of the population.Sergey Vitaliev,