Puppet Masters
Russia orders EU country's ambassador to leave
RT
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 12:25 UTC
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that "the Estonian leadership has been deliberately destroying the whole complex of [bilateral] relations."
"Tallinn has elevated total Russophobia and the cultivation of hostilities towards our country to the level of state policy," the statement read.
This month, the Estonian authorities told Russia to drastically reduce the personnel in its embassy in Tallinn by February 1. "Considering that the personnel of the Russian embassy is not working on improving Estonian-Russian relations in the middle of an aggressive war, we believe that the current size of the Russian mission is unjustified," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said at the time.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the demand to slash its diplomatic staff in Tallinn. "It is not a secret that Estonia is one of the countries that are most hostile to Russia," she said at the time.
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn said last week that the actions of the Estonian authorities prevented it from functioning normally and had led to "disruptions in consular services."
Youth is the first victim of war; the first fruit of peace. It takes 20 years or more of peace to make a man; it takes only 20 seconds of war to destroy him.
I've seen this before, and it is funny.
What is important is that the increased rate of dying is for the 18-64 year old group, not the over 65 group who were the most susceptible to the...
This study interests me for 2 reasons. First, the globalists want a universal language to help cancel culture, nationalism and ethnic differences....
As all note, Musk seems to be a front man for many globalist initiatives: transhumanism through neurallink, the Green new deal through electric...
So: - the US does _not_ send any tanks - the UK _may_ send a handful of tanks - Germany has to send _hundreds_ of tanks Meaning: - The US and the...