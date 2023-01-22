Tucker: Is Washington Pulling a Watergate on Biden?
Revolver News
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 00:00 UTC
"Unelected lifers in the Federal agencies make the biggest decisions in American government and crush anyone who tries to rein them in."
Reader Comments
Removal of this white trash pedo corpse would have no consequence, and look at the ugly retard product of california public schools that is on deck swinging a big ugly stick.
And I can go the rest of my life without seeing another talking potato-head jews-media personality thank you very much.
I do wish blormph, I mean rump'd, trump would return, he can be quite entertaining for a potato.
Then when Nixon resigned Ford became president.
Looking at the current situation. Neither Bribem or Kamala will be president. Will this be engineered so that Kamala resigns and Bribem selects a vice-president? Maybe Obama? This is real theater.
VooDoo6 What is unusual about the Nixon watergate event? Nixon's first Vice-president Spiro Agnew had been replaced by Nixon's selection of Gerald Ford. In other words Ford was never voted into any office.True & good point. They have been beta testing our compliance for a long time in many methods. Demiurge - Egg they view as their creation btw.
Then when Nixon resigned Ford became president.
Looking at the current situation. Neither Bribem or Kamala will be president. Will this be engineered so that Kamala resigns and Bribem selects a vice-president? Maybe Obama? This is real theater.
What you think about some of my mathematical propositions if you don't mind me asking since I han't seen a post from you there?
Are you still willing to take upon yourself the prime number puzzle you said you would, and if so, do you have nothing to add?
Talking BS is one thing but having something that is real another entirely.
Go Bills and best to you,
Ken
As a thought: Joe and Hunter are perfect patsies when they allow foreign governments access to 'classified' documents. Foreign governments who end up with a few pages are thrilled with their successful espionage, while those who run the U.S. are thrilled the useless (misleading) information is being seriously digested.
If so, I advise against that.
We all need the blood flow to learn new ideas do we not and a closed mind is not very receptive to blood flow helpful, so I advise against that and by the way...1+1=2.
Go Bills!
BK