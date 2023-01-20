© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Greece has defied the bloc's efforts to cut economic ties with Moscow.It reported on Tuesday that during that period the value of imports amounted to €8.465 billion ($9 billion), recording an increase of 125.3% in annual terms. The value of Greek exports to Russia during the same period was €148.1 million (over $161 million), down by 18.8%.Data showed that, in November alone, the value of Greek imports from Russia jumped almost 30% year-on-year to €715.7 million ($779 million). The report highlighted that the main imported products by the EU nation from Russia in November 2022 included petroleum oils and gas, unwrought aluminum, herbicides, jams, as well as refractory cement, mortar, concrete, and so on.Elstat data comes as the European Union has adopted nine rounds of sweeping sanctions that have affected various sectors of the Russian economy, including energy, high-tech, aviation, banking, mining, automotive and other industries, and targeted many businessmen, politicians, and journalists.Experts, however, believe that the energy embargo was the main punitive option that Brussels had, adding that the EU's economic restrictions against Russia have exhausted themselves and there's nothing new the bloc can come up with.Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country's economy is performing "much better than what not only our opponents but even we ourselves predicted" and is on course for further stabilization.