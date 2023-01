© AP Photo/Robin Rayne

In a stunning victory over the patriarchy, women now have yet another transgender icon who was born with a penis to represent them and their feminine hygiene needs. A second transgender (self-identified "girl"/adult human male Dylan Mulvaney being the first) named Jeffrey Marsh just scored an endorsement deal with Tampax.

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alwyn had no intention of giving up his passion for painting his "Coatis Playing Pinochle" series on imported velvet.The escalation in trans (-gender and -vestite) news in recent years has been truly mind-boggling. A fringe (don't believe the new numbers) segment of the American public has been dominating the leftist news organizations. While it's true that the MSM is just making it up as they go along, I would have guessed they'd go for something more leftist mainstream, like paying for everything that illegal aliens do once they arrive here.The woke trans agenda is everywhere now. We're even seeing corporations get in on the messaging Here's the thing, though: the more that the Democrats try to convince us that this is all normal and well, the more outlandish the trans crowd becomes.Last month, I wrote a VIP column aboutI won't go into detail about exactly what the boys are doing with the juice, but I referred to them as "poopsicles" in the column. There are online forums discussing how best for a biological male who wants to pretend that he's a woman to fake a period.I guess it's a rite of passage that the trans guys go through before they can "get pregnant." Ben wrote a story yesterday about men and menstruation, but with a slightly different angle:Nothing says, "This should all be normalized," like big bucks being paid to males to help actual women with the stigma of menses. We're apparently living in 1870, except for the whole men pretending they can get knocked up part.And it's OK that we're not OK with it.