The escalation in trans (-gender and -vestite) news in recent years has been truly mind-boggling. A fringe (don't believe the new numbers) segment of the American public has been dominating the leftist news organizations. While it's true that the MSM is just making it up as they go along, I would have guessed they'd go for something more leftist mainstream, like paying for everything that illegal aliens do once they arrive here.
Instead, they have decided that the woke agenda was best forced on American society via the "T" portion of the LGBTQ alphabet soup community.
The woke trans agenda is everywhere now. We're even seeing corporations get in on the messaging.
Here's the thing, though: the more that the Democrats try to convince us that this is all normal and well, the more outlandish the trans crowd becomes.
Last month, I wrote a VIP column about trans dudes who are freezing tomato juice to help them mimic period symptoms. I won't go into detail about exactly what the boys are doing with the juice, but I referred to them as "poopsicles" in the column. There are online forums discussing how best for a biological male who wants to pretend that he's a woman to fake a period.
I guess it's a rite of passage that the trans guys go through before they can "get pregnant."
Ben wrote a story yesterday about men and menstruation, but with a slightly different angle:
Nothing says, "This should all be normalized," like big bucks being paid to males to help actual women with the stigma of menses. We're apparently living in 1870, except for the whole men pretending they can get knocked up part.Third-wave feminists are probably getting tired of all this winning.
In a stunning victory over the patriarchy, women now have yet another transgender icon who was born with a penis to represent them and their feminine hygiene needs. A second transgender (self-identified "girl"/adult human male Dylan Mulvaney being the first) named Jeffrey Marsh just scored an endorsement deal with Tampax.
We've been told over and over again that we're supposed to have more sympathy for marginalized people in our society. That's difficult to do when said people are going out of their way to be deliberately provocative and — dare I say it — triggering. Of course, if we mention that sticking frozen tomato juice in a rectum for a bit of make believe is disturbing or that guys doing tampon commercials is nonsensical and absurd, we're called "transphobic."
Nah, we're just realists who know weird when we see it.
And it's OK that we're not OK with it.
