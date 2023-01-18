© Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty Images



"The nations supplying them are using [Ukraine] as an instrument in achieving their anti-Russian goals. Those tanks can burn and they will burn like the rest [of the weapons]."

Kiev's foreign backers who have vowed to supply tanks and other heavy weapons to Ukraine don't care about Ukrainian lives and are motivated by their desire to hurt Russia,has said.the Russian official told journalists on Monday.he added.Russia has a negative attitude to the planned shipments and considers them further proof thatNATO and a number of individual member states have pledged to provide heavier weapons to Ukraine.Poland has also expressed its intention to send German-made Leopard tanks to the country, though Berlin has warned that doing so without its consent would violate the arms export agreement, under which the armor was delivered to Poland in the first place.Moscow cited the creeping expansion of NATO into Ukraine as a threat to its national security and a major reason for its military operation.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "the recent pledges for heavy warfare equipment" to Ukraine were important and that he expects more to be made in the near future.