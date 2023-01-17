Society's Child
San Francisco reparations panel pitches $5M — each — to black residents
New york Post
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 17:18 UTC
"A lump sum payment would compensate the affected population ... and will redress the economic and opportunity losses that Black San Franciscans have endured, collectively, as the result of both intentional decisions and unintended harms perpetuated by City policy," the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said in a draft report issued last month, Fox News Digital reported.
The proposal could cost the city, which has a 2022-2023 budget of $14 billion, roughly $50 billion, the Daily Mail reported.
The committee also proposed wiping out all debts associated with educational, personal, credit card and payday loans for black households.
The 15-member panel was established by San Francisco supervisors in May 2021. A separate task force created by California's legislature is also studying reparations.
The city group's report says: "Reparation must be adequate, effective, prompt, and should be proportional to the gravity of the violations and the harm suffered."
It added that members of the black community demand reparations "not to remedy enslavement" but to "address the public policies explicitly created to subjugate Black people in San Francisco by upholding and expanding the intent and legacy of chattel slavery."
The report notes that while neither California nor San Francisco "formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery," other aspects of segregation like white supremacy and "systematic repression" found in the legal system, "social codes" and "extralegal actions" were designed to exclude blacks.
To be initially eligible, applicants must be 18 and show they have identified as black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years.
They must also prove that they meet two out of eight additional standards — including being born in or having migrated to San Francisco between 1940 and 1996, and having proof of residency for at least 13 years, being personally or a direct descendant of someone jailed in the "failed War on Drugs," or being a descendant of someone enslaved before 1865.
The committee will make its recommendations to the city in June, and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told the San Francisco Chronicle he hopes they will be approved.
"There are so many efforts that result in incredible reports that just end up gathering dust on a shelf," Peskin said. "We cannot let this be one of them."
The report does not include any estimates on the overall cost of the reparations.
But San Francisco is already reeling from a lower-than-expected property tax intake because of the coronavirus pandemic and Mayor London Breed's office is predicting a budget shortfall of roughly $728 million over the next two years, the Real Deal reported.
Sons of bitches, I'm coloring my face and moving to San Fransciscois what many must be thinking...
money does not grow on trees is what I would say to them to try to convince them to get a hold of their selves - not to give their soul to the devil of mammon.
I suspect they won't listen being how appealing free money seems to many....so many want it so easy.
well, they will perish when the mobilization happens in earnest - ain't nothing for free is what our motto is and we will wipe the country with it.
Then, maybe then, a new country will emerge that remembers ideas with merit.
a fool and his money are soon parted.
kind of like how a lot of big lottery winners go broke within a year.
if they aren't responsible right now, $5 mill aint gonna fix that.
homeless folks there are less desired as evidenced by the merchant throwing water at a homeless person in the middle of a big rain event.
What a piece of work CA is - a place to be dismissed.
the homeless folks ought go somewhere else - maybe Bakersfield would be a good place to start a community being all the rainfall happened lately - plus....you get there, you are probably on the other side of the fault fixing to rumble seems to many who study geology...
It is a fools game to suck out your last dollar - so don't be fools...
bet on something has a chance to win.
Modern Monetary Theorist are so detached from the real world that they think money grows on trees.
Blacks who think they are owed reparation can't hold a tee to so many others suffered so much - so get over yourselves.
Consider all the workers died in Cerro Rico as exhibit #1 and fuck those who looking for handouts.
lmaoooo!!!!
stupidity must be a symptom of historical slavery 5 or more generations removed, even for the educated blacks.
(as this is triple the amount earned by the average american in a lifetime.)