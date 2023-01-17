© Getty Images / Sarah Stilbiger

A bill introduced in the US Congress earlier this month would expand the definition of "hate crime" so wide it could potentially include content that is found to have "inspired" a racially-motivated crime.Critics of the legislation sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) have argued that it imperils Americans' freedom of expression by holding the threat of criminal charges based on others' behavior over their heads.The "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023" sets out two new offenses, the first being "white supremacy inspired hate crime" and the second being a related conspiracy charge.What happens after that determines whether a crime is committed.Alternately, as long as the content was posted where people "predisposed to engaging in any action in furtherance of a white supremacy inspired hate crime" might stumble upon it — or even people who might be "susceptible to being encouraged to engage in" such actions — the creator is guilty."Replacement theory" takes its name from "The Great Replacement," a far-right theory alleging white people are being deliberately supplanted in their societies by other races. The theory was referenced in the manifesto of Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019.Arguing that Jackson Lee's bill would "be used to quash valid political criticism against any non-white person or group," the RedState writer pointed out thatSeveral commenters on Twitter added that because the bill only protected nonwhite people from "hate speech," it was technically racist itself and thus unconstitutional.Jackson Lee's bill is unlikely to pass in the GOP-controlled House,