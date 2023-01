© Carlos Giusti/GFR Media via AP



Two suspected drug traffickers have been killed during a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off the coast of Puerto Rico, officials say.Quiñones said drugs were found aboard the boat and in the water, while the nationalities of the suspects had not been confirmed.Quiñones did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday from Fox News Digital for further information.The FBI - which is reported to be investigating the shooting - would not comment when reached by Fox News Digital.Puerto Rico is a popular transit point for drugs coming out of South America, according to The Associated Press. Agents seized $26 million worth of cocaine in October near the island of Vieques and a cargo worth $9 million aboard a boat in December during a routine cargo inspection in the capital of San Juan.