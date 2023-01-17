Law enforcement arrested Jon Tigges at a Loudoun school board meeting on June 22, 2021, after he tried expressing concerns about the school district's "moral decay." A Virginia district judge found Tigges guilty in October of 2021. Loudoun Circuit Judge Douglas Fleming Jr., however, cleared Tigges of any wrongdoing.
Fleming determined that Tigges not only had a First Amendment right to attend the heated meeting but also that the superintendent who shut down the official gathering last summer had no right to declare it an "unlawful assembly."
"My thanks to God for justice," Tigges wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
Tigges was one of the more than 250 people who had signed up to speak during the public comment section of the Loudoun County School Board meeting that summer night. He intended to voice opposition to the board's new transgender policy proposal, which mandated that employees use students' so-called "preferred pronouns" and preferred restrooms regardless of their sex.
Before Tigges could speak, School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan called off the meeting, and the now-recently fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler declared the gathering an "unlawful assembly." Ziegler ordered the hundreds of people waiting to express their outrage at the government school district to vacate the premises or risk arrest.
Tigges refused to leave.
"I just felt led to realize that we could still speak," Tigges told The Federalist last year. "It's a public forum, a public room. It had been scheduled until seven o'clock for people to speak. I stood up to encourage folks to stay and if they had something to say whether they were on the left or the right, didn't matter. They'd be heard and we'd respect one another and do so and so people started doing that without any amplification at all and you could hear them fine because it was a peaceful assembly."
Despite Tigges' claim on the First Amendment, police officers handcuffed, arrested, and charged him with trespassing.
Tigges' arrest in June of 2021 was used by the National School Boards Association (NSBA), in collusion with the Biden White House, to justify the smearing of concerned parents as "domestic terrorists" who required punishment from federal law enforcement.
In September of 2021, the NSBA sent its infamous complaint letter, secretly solicited by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, to the Department of Justice, which sparked a politicized attack on parents who wanted to speak out against corrupt school boards.
"Despite this victory, I have serious concerns about where we are as a country. We've been subverted by a darkness that is spilling out in rot at all levels and in both political parties," Tigges tweeted after the decision. "Nothing will change until We the People value conviction over comfort."
