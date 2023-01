A Loudoun County father, whose arrest at a June 2021 school board meeting was used by the Biden administration to justify a politicized attack on concerned parents, was found not guilty of trespassing on Wednesday.Law enforcement arrested Jon Tigges at a Loudoun school board meeting on June 22, 2021, after he tried expressing concerns about the school district's "moral decay." A Virginia district judge found Tigges guilty in October of 2021. Loudoun Circuit Judge Douglas Fleming Jr., however, cleared Tigges of any wrongdoing."My thanks to God for justice," Tigges wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.Before Tigges could speak, School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan called off the meeting, and the now-recently fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler declared the gathering an "unlawful assembly." Ziegler ordered the hundreds of people waiting to express their outrage at the government school district to vacate the premises or risk arrest.Tigges refused to leave.Despite Tigges' claim on the First Amendment, police officers handcuffed, arrested, and charged him with trespassing.In September of 2021, the NSBA sent its infamous complaint letter, secretly solicited by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, to the Department of Justice, which sparked a politicized attack on parents who wanted to speak out against corrupt school boards."Despite this victory, I have serious concerns about where we are as a country. We've been subverted by a darkness that is spilling out in rot at all levels and in both political parties," Tigges tweeted after the decision. "Nothing will change until We the People value conviction over comfort."Jordan Boyd is a staff writer at The Federalist and co-producer of The Federalist Radio Hour. Her work has also been featured in The Daily Wire and Fox News. Jordan graduated from Baylor University where she majored in political science and minored in journalism. Follow her on Twitter @jordanboydtx.