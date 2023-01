© Alex Brandon/AP/File



Hur was appointed by former President Donald Trump to be the U.S. attorney for Maryland in 2017 and was confirmed in 2018. Maryland's two Democratic senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, welcomed Trump's selection.



Hur held that position until his resignation in early February 2021, following Biden asking nearly all of the Trump-appointed federal prosecutors to step down.



Garland had selected U.S. Attorney John Lausch, a Trump-appointed holdover, to handle the Justice Department's investigation into Biden improperly keeping classified documents. Lausch, who flanked Garland during his Thursday announcement, is one of only two Trump-appointed federal prosecutors kept on by Biden — the other is David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, who is investigating Biden's son Hunter.

"He was our point person in managing the [Mueller] special counsel investigation, so he worked very closely with the Mueller team and understands what they faced."

"He has a great record. He is a superb lawyer," Rod Rosenstein, a former deputy attorney general under Trump, told National Review. Rosenstein recruited Hur to the Justice Department after previously hiring him and then supervising him as assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland. Hur is "extraordinarily hard-working and effective," Rosenstein said.

We're assured that the person hired to be special counsel in the Joe Biden classified document scandal, Robert Hur, "has a great record. He is a superb lawyer." He was a pivotal right-hand man in a high governmental office. He "has a long and distinguished career as a federal prosecutor." And was a key person dealing with a very special, special counsel.Except that those accolades were spoken by none other thanwho conspired with the fellow disgracee Andrew McCabe to wear a wire to catch Donald Trump in a 25th Amendment-worthy meltdown because they hated him so much.Pardon me if I don't swoon.who has overseen the complete transmogrification of the bureau from a law enforcement agency to an intelligence entity that spies on Americans. And the man touting his "distinguished career" is none other thanAnd that's saying something.And there's more. Robert Hur is the man who served as the DOJ point man to Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation looking into Donald Trump's alleged side hustle as a Russian secret agent — Double 45.He is the same guy who vetted retired British spy Christopher Steele, a disgraced () spy who was fired by the FBI (and then used on the QT by his cutout Bruce Ohr) and hired actual Russian spies on behalf of Hillary Clinton's campaign to make up information on Trump.Jason Foster, former chief investigative counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee working for then-chairman Chuck Grassley, says[emphasis added]"Oh.Foster shared a document that shows Hur was a key man who dealt with Steele's disinformation and got a FISA warrant to spy on Trump World using faked information that had been conjured up by the Hillary Clinton campaign.during the Russiagate probe and used his office tothat described the corrupt law enforcement and Democrat campaign against Trump, according to a guy who should know, Kash Patel Patel says Hur should be the first subpoena issued by Jim Jordan's committee, which will look into government corruption.How dumb do you have to be to take the pee tape whopper at face value without supporting evidence? And then support that information for a warrant to spy on a private citizen, Trump's campaign, and presidency? And then do nothing as that lie was repeated multiple times when he knew it was false. Unless he's that dumb.This dumbness shouldn't be a resume enhancer; it's a reason to drum this guy out of polite society with the rest of the scoundrels who deserve to be sued into oblivion and locked in the Washington, D.C. gulag.You could take that resume and maybe talk a store clerk into giving you a dozen eggs or a barista to spot you a cup of cocoa, but we know all too well what a sham all of this was and the governmental players involved knew it too.early and stop a miscarriage of justice.They hated Trump so much and used every weapon in their arsenal to get rid of him, the truth be damned. We'll take what's behind Option Three.Hey, Joe, bring me those documents-I've got the gas stove fire working.Let's go over to the Washington Examiner, where the estimable Jerry Dunleavy explains Hur's other connections:Rosenstein was effusive in his praise for his fellow swamp creature and enthused: National Review reported on more of Rosenstein's enthusiastic support:Hur may be "extraordinarily hard-working and effective," but will he go where the verified evidence leads him or will he preside over another Washington special counsel con job supporting the home team?We're told he's a Republican and worked in the Supreme Court under former chief justice William Rehnquist, but that obviously hasn't mattered in his treatment of evidence and facts along with his disreputable cronies in the swamp. James Comey and Bob Mueller were supposedly Republican leaning too, so please spare us that nonsensical talking point.Unless ... there is a smoking gun memo written by our hero Hur in protest of America's version of a Soviet show trial during the Mueller cover-up op for Democrat Party criminality? Where's that memo?Does Garland want a dumb guy like this to oversee what could likely become another corrupt investigation that will do everything it can to prevent harm to The Big Guy?