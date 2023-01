© unknown

Makeshift morgues.

The data.

What is killing people?

I don't know where to start. People like me and others have warned that this was going to happen, and sadly we were correct in our predictions.This is a horrible, horrible story. Yet it is not anywhere near as big of a story in the mainstream media as it should be.Remember when they told you to wear a mask and lock yourself inside for two years to save grandma? Remember how they had covid death trackers constantly on the TV to scare people into compliance?But now when people are dying in massive numbers, they are more or less completely ignoring it.Things are so bad that they are having to store bodies in makeshift as hospitals are overflowing with all the dead bodies.We saw similar stories in Norway, with funeral homes seeing 30% more dead people than normal, and they had to store bodies in extra space reserved only for crisis emergencies.Surprisingly, the BBC did write a short article on it! But their reporting is laughable. They seem to try and blame this on "the crisis in healthcare". So why would other countries all over Europe (who just happened to take the certain thing...) also be having sky high excess mortality?And get this, the BBC also tries to explain that the increase in heart problems could be related to getting covid! And of course, they say that there is "no evidence of vaccine effect".I touched upon this in my previous article, but let's look at it again. Some people might say the excess deaths is because of covid, but that is not the case at all. In week 51, there was 2,493 excess deaths in England and Wales, with only 429 of those involving covid.In other words,Look at this graph here showing the rate of excess deaths. The blue lines are with covid, and the green lines are without covid. As you can see, the non-covid excess deaths has been increasing in 2022, with the worst week in December.This is not just happening in Britain, it is happening all over Europe in the countries that were heavily vaccinated with the mRNA shots.Take a look at this map showingThis map doesn't show the number of excess deaths for many Eastern European countries, but I did find some data on it anyway. It turns out that in October 2022, the countries with the lowest excess deaths were Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Sweden.I wonder what Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia has in common...Oh, that's right.In October, Romania had a -7% excess death rate. In other words, less deaths than normal. Meanwhile, highly vaccinated Britain had an excess death rate of over 20% in week 51 of December.Sweden is interesting, they have high vaccination rates. But, they also didn't have much of lockdown restrictions which I would guess has helped a lot. Sweden is the main outlier of excess deaths among highly mRNA vaccinated countries.I have written numerous articles in this earlier. It turns out that there is a certain health problem that has been seeing a massive increase in the number of deaths. Since the pandemic began, there has been overin Britain.For the month of May in 2022, deaths from abnormal heart rhythm were a whopping 39% higher than normal in Britain.If only there was something that has happened lately that could be the explanation for this. I did some research on this earlier and found SMOKING GUN evidence showing that SUDDEN DEATHS from myocarditis was linked to a certain thing that has been almost forcibly pushed on the population...British politician Andrew Bridgen also warned that there had been a massive cover up of heart related side effects of the mRNA shots, with information from a whistleblower. Guess what happened to him for exposing this? He was kicked out of the so called Conservative party.We know now that the mRNA shots have been a massive failure, as we are seeing a pandemic of the vaccinated. As I showed in the data from Australia, the more doses you have had, the higher your chance of being hospitalized with covid.So they don't protect against covid, but we are also seeing insane levels of excess deaths happening.Somebody needs to speak up for these people, which is why I am writing this article.