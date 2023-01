FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 11th, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has just announced the filing of a groundbreaking lawsuit targeting Trusted News Initiative (TNI), comprised of media corporations including British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), The Washington Post, Reuters, and Associated Press.This suit is taking on the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), an alliance that the above-named companies described as an "industry partnership", with purpose, the plaintiffs allege, to not just control news topic narratives... but to crush their competition and their reporting entirely, through targeted censorship and destructive penalties.Read our press release below.Atlanta, GA - Sovren Founder and CEO Ben Swann has joined a first-of-its-kind antitrust action, filed today against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), The Washington Post, Reuters, and Associated Press. The suit is seeking $ Millions in damagesThe lawsuit reveals that by March 2020, a partnership was created called the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) between Big Tech and legacy media (the BBC, The Washington Post, Reuters, Financial Times, Associated Press, Meta/Facebook, Microsoft/LinkedIn and Google/YouTube) to exclude and de-platform rival publishers from the dominant internet platforms."Americans deserved the truth about COVID, its origins and the rushed vaccines,, said co-plaintiff Ben Swann. "I" Swann continued.In addition to Ben Swann and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Ben Tapper, Dr. Joseph Mercola, founder of The Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft, independent journalist Erin Elizabeth Finn, independent news outlets TrialSite News and Creative Destruction Media and health-freedom activists Ty and Charlene Bollinger join Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Children's Health Defense (CHD) as plaintiffs.Ben Swann added, regarding the revelations found in the lawsuit, "Internal documents from the BBC show that not only was the trusted news initiative or TNI acting in a way that deceived the American public but they did so for profit." Swann continued, "they appear to have done so for the purpose of crushing competition rising from independent news sources. And that appears to be the heart of this antitrust action by members of TNI"Ben Swann is available to discuss the lawsuit as well as any other aspect of online and corporate media censorship in the U.S. and around the world.For press inquiries, please contact Reed Cooley at reed@isegoria.com .Watch Robert's powerful announcement in his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight:Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces New Covid Censorship Lawsuit Tucker Carlson Tonight! - powered by sovren.media