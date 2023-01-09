mmmmmmmmmmmm
© Sara Nevis/The Sacramento
Crazy wind storm in Sacramento! A bomb cyclone downed trees and power lines in California! Following last night's 60+ mph gusts, the Sacramento region is awaking to extensive devastation. Over 300,000 people were left without power in the Sacramento area by a storm that slammed late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a result of severe winds that toppled trees and powerlines. Over 275,000 homes were still without power as of 8:30 a.m.