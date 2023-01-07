us school shooting

Carlos Glover, nine, (pictured) was seen leaving the school with his mother Joselin after the shooting. A student has been taken into custody, but police have not released the student's name
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly deliberately shot his first-grade teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.

Newport News Police have taken a student, who has not been publicly identified, into custody. The female teacher, who is believed to be in her 30s, has also not been identified.

'The individual is a six-year-old student and is right now in police custody,' Newport News Chief Scott Drew said at a press conference on Friday. 'This was not an accidental shooting.

north carolina
'It was in a classroom, an altercation took place there,' police said.

The shooting occurred in the classroom and was an isolated incident. Officers are still trying to determine how to managed to get the weapon.

The shooting occurred in the classroom and was an isolated incident. No children were harmed.

Officers are still trying to determine how he managed to get the weapon.

Facebook user Heather Calderon said the child had 'brought bullets to school last week and said he would bring his gun.'

'A parent told the school they did nothing, now look,' Calderon wrote. Police have not confirmed whether or not the student had bought in bullets last week.

The incident unfolded at Richneck Elementary School, a school for kids aged five to nine, just before 2pm. The shooting took place in the first/second grade wing, according to reporter Hayley Milon Bour.
Richneck School

The scene at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday after a reported shooting. At least one staff member has been injured
Police say the incident is no longer an active situation, but they have not released any further details.

A reunification site is being set up for parents to wait for their children once they are evacuated.

A six-year-old student told the Daily Press the shooter was a classmate.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the shooter was six-year-old, according to CNN.

Police have not confirmed the age of the student, but said it was an isolated incident.

Drew told the Daily Press: 'We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting. We had a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.'

The six-year-old girl who witnessed the shooting said her classmate shot the female teacher 'on purpose' and the educator fell to her knees.

A parent of a fourth-grade student said she received a text from the school that the shooting happened and that the suspect was in custody.

'My heart stopped. I was freaking out, very nervous. Just wondering if that one person was my son,' Joselin Glover, who son is Carlos Glover, told the Daily Press.

Despite her worry, she said the school handled the situation well.