There are calls for greater safeguards in Taiwan after at least one device used by the military for its missiles was sent for repair in China.An optical instrument used for launch measurements for Taiwan's Hsiung-Feng III anti-ship missiles was shipped to its manufacturer in Europe.It was then sent back to Taiwan from Shandong province in eastern China, Taiwanese media reported.Last year Beijing intensified military activity around the island.China sees Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to unify to it by force if necessary. Self-ruled Taiwan sees itself as distinct from the mainland.in the event of an attack from Beijing,In a statement, Taiwanese missile developer the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology said, it said.The institute said it had removed memory cards before sending it to Europe and had also run information security checks on the device after its return and had no concerns over possible information leaks.Dr Su Tzu-yun from Taiwan's Institute of Defence Security Research said the optical devices were not direct missile components but said Taiwan had to be more careful anyway."Taiwan must be more strict and careful in its contract management," he said. "Of course we would not want such equipment to be sent to China for repair."The tool, a theodolite, is used to measure precise geographical location for missile launches as well as the angle and direction of the launchers, Dr Su said."It's like when you buy a computer, it's a device you put on the desk to go with the machine," he said.He suggested that the manufacturer had not been aware the devices, purchased by a supplier in Taiwan, had subsequently been used for military purposes.It is not the first time concerns over the security of Taiwan's missile programme have been raised.