paracetamol
© AFP - JONATHAN NACKSTRANDin
The French government on Wednesday announced an immediate ban on the internet sale of all paracetamol-based painkillers, effective until the end of January. Paracetamol, particularly in forms suitable for children, has been in short supply for the past six months, mainly because of a Chinese ban on the export of the raw materials required.

For several months now, the National Medicines Security Agency (ANSM) has been asking French pharmacies to ration the amount of paracetamol sold to individual clients.

"Despite the success of that initiative," according to the official statement announcing the ban on internet sales, "it has not enabled the health authorities to surmount the shortage of paracetamol."

On-line sales of paracetamol are thus forbidden until the end of this month.

In December, the Health Minister, François Braun, had warned that, even with strict control of over-the-counter sales of paracetamol, the supply situation remained complicated. Braun said that it was unlikely to be resolved "for several weeks".

China, which has recently lifted strict Covid lockdown and ended the enforcement of its zero-infection policy, now has millions of sufferers demanding paracetamol painkillers to treat Covid symptoms.

Beijing has thus forbidden the export of paracetamol, effectively cutting off the supply of the active ingredient in the painkillers to pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide.

Similar supply problems involving Chinese drug wholesalers have lead to a shortage of other popular treatments, notably the antibiotic amoxiciline.

Insulin, used in the treatment of diabetes, is also in short supply