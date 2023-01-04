Society's Child
Number of civilians killed in Donbass revealed
RT
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 17:28 UTC
Only 636 civilians, including 26 children, were killed on a territory controlled by the DPR before the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, the center said, adding that over 3,700 civilians and more than 100 children were killed on the territory seized by the Russian forces and the Donbass militias during the conflict.
Almost 4,000 civilians sustained injuries during the conflict, the center said in a Telegram post. At least 87 people, including four children, were injured after tripping on the anti-personnel 'Lepestok' (Petal) land mines, the statement added. The mines are typically scattered around an area through remote mining operations.
The Ukrainian forces launched over 93,500 projectiles at the DPR territory during the conflict, the statement said, adding that the strikes and attacks resulted in the destruction of more than 9,400 residential buildings, 2,285 civilian infrastructure facilities, including 123 hospitals and clinics and 61 critical infrastructure facilities.
Last weekend, the JCCC also published similar data on the neighboring Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). In 2022, 169 civilians, including 21 children, were killed there, a statement published on January 1 said. The conflict also left 455 civilians in the region injured, it added.
The Ukrainian forces used a total of 11,000 pieces of ammunition in their strikes on LPR territory, including 609 US-made HIMARS missiles, the JCCC said. Both the DPR and LPR joined Russia last fall, together with two other former Ukrainian regions - Kherson and Zaporozhye - as the move was overwhelmingly supported at the regional referendums.
Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, brokered by Germany and France, and designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. Former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the 2014 ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."
Comment: Ukraine destroys what it wants. If it can't have it, no one can.
Reader Comments
Only 636 civilians, including 26 children, were killed on a territory controlled by the DPR before the start of the Russian military campaign in UkraineThat's a pretty wide discrepancy to the 14,000 dead in Donbass since 2014 that has been reported, yet no mention of that number in this article. Curious.
It is a popular number [Link] used by both Russia and the Ukraine to describe their own casualties.
Who the heck knows how many have died in the Ukraine and Crimea since the 2014 coup?
Although I'm not a fan of Ukraine it is necessary to stay impartial when numbers cannot be verified, so the 14,000 could just be like the 6 Million number we keep hearing from the chosen; propaganda to advance a cause.
If these figures are true, it is vey tragic the amount of civilian casualties and infrastructure devastation !