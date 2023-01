© RT



The West is clinging to the impossible dream of hegemony, Russian philosopher tells RTin which Russia is fighting for the right of every civilization to choose its own path while the West wishes to maintain its totalitarian hegemonic globalism, Aleksandr Dugin told RT in an exclusive interview on Friday.Multipolarity is "not against the West as such," Dugin said,The current Russophobia and hatred of Russia, he argued, are a relic of Cold War thinking andWhen the Soviet Union self-destructed in December 1991, it left the "global Western liberal civilization" in control of the world, Dugin noted. This hegemon is now refusing to accept the future in whichwhich pretends to have the absolute truth and seeks to impose it on everyone.the philosopher told RT's Donald Courter,Dugin insisted, explaining that each civilization can and should develop its own values. Russia specifically needs to overcome centuries of Western ideological dominance, he said, and create something "new, fresh, creative" that would nonetheless stand "in direct refutation of the Western liberal hegemony, against open society, against individualism, against liberal democracy."He rejected the "dogmatic" approaches of Marxism, fascism or liberalism to politics and economics, saying thatObsession with material goods ends up enslaving people, Dugin told RT.Dugin lamented the December 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union as a "suicide" perpetrated by the power-hungry bureaucrats in Moscow. He echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin's description of it as a "geopolitical disaster" and described it as a major victory for "Sea Power." While the USSR was the polar opposite of the Russian Empire in terms of ideology, he explained, in geopolitical terms the two were one and the same, the strongest power in what English geographer Harold Mackinder described asWhile some Western observers have dubbed Dugin "Putin's brain," the 60-year-old philosopher and author has no official relationship with the Kremlin. He is an outspoken supporter of the current military operation in Ukraine - whose independence he considers a Western imperial project aimed against Russian sovereignty.Though Kiev has officially denied it, US intelligence officials later said they believe someone in the Ukrainian government was responsible.