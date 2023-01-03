The CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health developed the " LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools: A Self-Assessment Tool " in October 2020 with the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago as a resource for schools to review their institutional commitment to maintaining a "safe, inclusive environment" for gay and transgender students.
"Creating and sustaining inclusive school environments, policies, programs, and practices that include LGBTQ youth is one strategy for improving the health and academic success of all youth," the guide says. "Inclusive in this context refers to the presence of clear policies or practices that address the needs of LGBTQ students who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized due to factors such as sexual orientation and gender identity/expression."
The guide directs schools to assess their schools with an "A," "B," or "C" grade on a number of categories. A school that scores mostly C's is considered "minimally inclusive" and must "commit to change." B's earn the grade of "moderately inclusive" and are "beginning to break through," while a school with mostly A's is considered "highly inclusive" and an "awesome ally."
"As you work through the self-assessment, consider that this assessment is intended to be subjective, not objective, so try to be honest with yourself," the guide says. "The end-goal is to help you better serve your students. The more honest you are, the more answers you will get to help you plan ways to improve."
Comment: In what way will this exercise in self-flagellation 'improve' anything except the indulgence of a small minority in their self-delusion and enhance the spread of a social contagion?
The first section has nine questions related to a person's beliefs and use of language.
The first question asks whether or not the person "recognize[s] that gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation can be complex, are unique to an individual, and can be experienced on a continuum" and offers a guide for the appropriate letter grade based on the person's belief.
Another assessment point says, "I cannot assume a student's gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation." Someone who earns a "C" grade believes they can "always determine a student's gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation."
The assessment also asks whether or not someone uses gender-neutral terms such as "partner" rather than boyfriend or girlfriend, uses "inclusive terminology," or addresses students by their chosen name and pronouns, not necessarily their legal name.
The guide also asks whether someone uses their "voice to educate or support others" by correcting those around them who "[use] incorrect, outdated, derogatory, or harmful language or terminology." A person is also given high marks if they "advocate for LGBTQ inclusive and affirming materials in all school and classroom environments."
Based on the person's assessment, the guide provides links to a number of gay and transgender advocacy groups, such as GLAAD, GLSEN, the Human Rights Campaign, and the Gay Straight Alliance Network.
The school administrators assessment gives higher marks for schools that allow students to use bathroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their claimed gender identity, as well as offering co-ed sports teams, and maintain policies that allow teachers to "develop LGBTQ inclusive curricula or adapt curricula and materials to be more LGBTQ inclusive."
The educators assessment encourages teachers to keep gay and transgender pride flags and other decorations to signal the classroom is "a safe space for LGBTQ students."
Sex ed teachers are given higher marks if they "present information on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex" and use nongendered terms such as "body with a penis" instead of male or female body.
The assessment for school health workers mirrors the language in the educator assessment.
The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.
