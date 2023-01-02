boulder Colorado library
A patron enters the Boulder Public Library main branch on Nov. 10, 2022.
City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility's restrooms and air ducts.

Boulder's main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported.

According to a news release, city officials said it closed the library after tests ordered in the air ducts in six of the facility's restrooms showed that residue "had higher than acceptable levels" of meth.

The city had hired a contractor to test the air ducts after receiving reports of people smoking in the library restrooms, the Daily Camera reported. City employees said they experienced symptoms consistent with potential exposure to meth residue or fumes after entering the restrooms, according to the newspaper.

"When you come in the main entrance on the Arapahoe side, on the far west wall, there were a series of booths and tables that people would sit at for pretty long periods of time, and that high traffic seating area (is) where there was some residue from methamphetamine use on the table," Sarah Huntley, director of communication and engagement for the city of Boulder, told the newspaper. "Not that the people were using methamphetamine at the table, but we believe that it was brought from their clothing and their skin."

According to a news release on Wednesday, city officials said that meth contamination "is not primarily transmitted through (the) air."

"The issue is the residue on surfaces that individuals can come into direct contact with, through touch, and then transmit on their skin and clothing to other surfaces," the release stated.

"This is truly a sad situation and represents the impact of a widespread epidemic in our country," David Farnan, the library's director, said in a statement. "The city is consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials and will take all steps necessary to prioritize safety. We are committed to transparency and appropriate remediation."

The library plans to reopen on Tuesday at the earliest, KDVR reported.