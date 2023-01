© REUTERS



The prison in Ciudad Juarez, was under attack early Sunday and left 13 people wounded in addition to the 14 deaths, according to the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office.In August, a riot broke out in the same prison, and spread to to the streets , killing 11 people.Two inmates were killed inside the prison and then alleged gang members began shooting up the town, including killing four radio station staffers who were doing a promotion at a restaurant.Violence is common in Mexican prisons where guards only have marginal control in some locations and rival gangs — that work for drug cartels — clash frequently.