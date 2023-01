© Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch



The estranged daughter of Hunter Biden would benefit from her father's powerful family name, her mother has reportedly claimed.Lunden Roberts, the former exotic dancer who gave birth to Hunter Biden's love child in 2018, is reportedly seeking legal permission for her daughter to use her father's surname.The 4-year-old girl,would "benefit from carrying the Biden family name," Roberts said this week in an Arkansas court filing . The request, which was first reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Thursday, was filed in a paternity case that Hunter Biden reopened in September to seek a reduction in his child support payments.Last September, Biden asked the Arkansas court to cut his child support payments because he could no longer afford them. He cited a change in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."