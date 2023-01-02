Comment: His. He.
"I came out of the bedroom. My father was sitting on the couch," she allegedly told cops after the attack inside the family's Bensonhurst home, which left dad Carlo dead and sister Liana fighting for her life.
"I hit him on the head with a hammer. Then I reached for my favorite German knife and stabbed the s-t out of him.
"My sister came out and tried to stop me and I stabbed her in the back, head and stomach," Nikki allegedly confessed.
"I wanted them dead.
"If I would have seen the 911 caller, she would have been next," she said, apparently referring to a neighbor who called cops.
"I didn't plan it. I didn't have to. I don't remember where I put the knife. I am sure they will find it."
On Thursday, Nikki, 22, was charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her 61-year-old father and stabbing her 19-year-old sister.
She initially told police that two intruders attacked the family and "sexually assaulted me," but sources said she later confessed that she concocted the story after the attacks.
Neighbors told The Post they heard Nikki on the phone in the hallway after the attacks claiming the family had been robbed by a pair of home invaders.
Arriving cops found the elder Secondino lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor and his younger daughter conscious but critically injured.
"My sister stabbed me," the wounded teen allegedly told the officers. "Have you seen my dad? Go get him."
While no motive for the killing has been revealed, a police source said Nikki was being stressed by family fighting.
"She was just getting annoyed at minor things and it just kept building up in her mind until she went into a fit of rage," a police official said.
The deadly assaults come amid new reports of turmoil in the family.
In late July, Nikki got a temporary order of protection against her dad and sister, claiming Liana threatened to kill her and that her father was in "the mob."
"It was very weird. It wasn't sophisticated, it was grammatically poor," one police source said of Nikki's request for the order.
While a motive for the killing was not revealed, the family court request came after two incidents of threats and violence in the family earlier that month.
On July 15, Nikki called the cops and claimed her father had threatened to kill her, and two days later, her sister was charged with assault and criminal mischief for allegedly tearing down window blinds and cutting Nikki's hand.
A judge agreed to sign off on the order, said sources, who added that her father was not believed to be connected to the Mafia.
"He was supportive of her choices," neighbor Joe Pagano said Friday of Carlo's relationship with Nikki. "He never threw her out.
"She was very lazy," he said. "He wanted her to get a job. That was the biggest beef. If you are 20-something, not going to school, you gotta have a job."
On Friday, a Gofundme.com page was created for Liana and her father, with the site raising more than $10,000 by midday.
Locals said Liana had come home from college to be with the family during the Christmas holiday and was planning to go see her boyfriend.
"Liana is like walking sunshine and brings joy and positivity with her wherever she goes," the page says. "Liana's father, Carolo, loved her so much and worked hard every day to be the best father he could.
"Right now Liana needs our support due to tragic events, so please give if you are able."
Police said Nikki was treated for slash wounds to her hands.
Her father worked as a deliveryman at a local eatery.
"He was a beautiful man," Briana Pacheco, who worked with Carlo Secondino at Mike's Diner in Brooklyn, told The Post Friday. "He'll come in with cupcakes or brownies and, 'Here you go guys.'"
Pacheco, 19, said Carlo didn't share much about his family life but said he had recently seemed concerned about Nikki.
"He'd say his daughter, you know, that she had problems or whatever but it was nothing to a certain extent that we expected this to happen," Pacheco said.
"He was just like, 'Oh, you know, she is not having a good day today,' or 'She's been a headache,' little things like any would be to their parents."
But she said that the day before he was killed, Carlo "kind of seemed uneasy like there was something going on at home but it wasn't nothing that somebody could have done.
"He came to work and he was just like very adamant and persistent," she said. "He was like, "She is at home,' or "She is having problems.'"
Comment: Nikki isn't doing any favors for the "transgender isn't mental illness" crowd. Here he is being arrested.
Looks fairly self-satisfied, no?