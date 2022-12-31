© Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



"With no opportunity to leave the city, civilians moved around in search of food and became living targets for the Ukrainian punishers, who murdered them using various kinds of weapons," the statement said.

Russian officials blamed the deaths on Ukrainian troops who are said to have forced residents to remain in the city., Russian investigators have claimed.who were allegedly forced by Kiev's troops to remain in the city while the conflict raged.The figure was revealed in a statement by Russia's Investigative Committee on Friday, after committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin held a meeting in Mariupol with officials investigating alleged Ukrainian crimes.The port city, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), saw intense fighting between February and May, as Ukrainian troops were pushed back and encircled by Russian and DPR forces.The list includes Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the country's armed forces, according to the Investigative Committee. They are being probed for offenses related to the use of banned methods of war, with prosecutors collecting evidence of possible criminal orders to kill civilians and prisoners of war.Officials remarked that identifying many of the victims was challenging. They suggested that people searching for missing relatives in Mariupol be urged to donate their DNA so that the samples could be compared against a database of samples collected from the recovered bodies.