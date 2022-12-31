The Christmas Day attacks come weeks after six power substations were reported attacked in Washington and Oregon, as well as in North Carolina (excerpt via The Seattle Times, Dec. 8):
At least six attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks.Tacoma Public Utilities reported the Sunday morning attack via Twitter, "Early this morning, two Tacoma Power substation facilities were attacked in east Pierce county. Currently, 7,300 customers are without power as a result. Law enforcement has been notified. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power"
Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, Portland General Electric and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
...News of the attacks follows a shooting investigators say damaged substations in North Carolina on Saturday, leaving thousands without power. Energy experts have stressed the need to secure the power grid, warning that the nation's vulnerable electricity infrastructure could be a target for domestic terrorists.
The Pierce County Sheriff later reported a total of three substations were attacked Sunday, "Burglaries to 3 power substations cause Power Outages in Puyallup and Graham this morning. All 3 substations were vandalized by the burglars. No suspects in custody at this time."
Today at 05:26 am we received a call of a burglary to the Tacoma Public Utilities Substation at 22312 46th Ave E.Reporter Heath Druzin put the attacks in the context of domestic terrorists and white supremacists, "Not yet clear who did this, but there have been a lot of attacks on the power grid lately and it is something domestic terrorists, especially white supremacists, are obsessed with (and several have been convicted in connection with recent attacks/plots).
Deputies arrived on scene and saw there was forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing had been taken from the substation, but the suspect vandalized the equipment causing a power outage in the area.
Deputies were notified of a second burglary to the TPU substation at 8820 224th St E which also had forced entry with damage to the equipment. Nothing was taken from this site either.
At 11:25 we were notified by Puget Sound Energy that they too had a power outage this morning at 02:39 am. Deputies are currently on scene at this facility where the fenced area was broken into and the equipment vandalized.
At this time deputies are conducting the initial investigation. We do not have any suspects in custody. It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems.
In total, three sites were vandalized, two TPU and one PSE, with more than 14K customers effected
Worth noting the Pacific Northwest is also home to leftist terrorist groups like Antifa with a well documented history of violence and attacks on public and private property.
Comment: The attacks first began in November in Moore County NC, leaving over 40k without power.