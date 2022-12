© AP Photo/Olivier Matthys



The Lviv-based lawyers promise to 'solve the issue' of the 'rashist' presence.Reporting a "possible aggressor" is said to be "easy." Concerned citizens can easily use a form to anonymously submit the names and social media accounts of Russian citizens living in any European country, who may be "potentially dangerous" and a "carrier of propaganda and violence."A disclaimer at the bottom of the page states the service "is not intended to incite ethnic, racial, religious or other enmity," and only serves to bring its stated targets "to justice.""We do not collect your personal data in any way, and we use the personal data of rashists that you provide us exclusively for contacting state authorities," it concludes.Initiatives like this have the (likely intended) effect of creating a highly hostile environment for Russians living or traveling abroad, in which they are, regardless of their political leanings and beliefs, perceived as one and the same - "the enemy within", plotting on behalf of the Kremlin, to the detriment of local citizens, the host country's national security or sovereignty.On December 7, Culture Minister Aleksandr Tkachenko implored the West to "boycott Tchaikovsky until this war is over." Many European countries have already cancelled or indefinitely postponed countless concerts, dance shows, and exhibitions with even the mildest connection to Russia. The letter Z itself (used as a symbol of Moscow's military assault on Ukraine) is being so stigmatized that businesses such as banks and food delivery services have changed their logos.While such slights, as well as T&M's report-a-Russian initiative, might not be taken seriously by some, attempts to criminalize and demonize Russians have been ongoing, and have led to people being killed. In December 2014, Ukrainian politician and activist Georgy Tuka launched the website Mirotvorets ('peacemaker' in English).Sometimes people end up on the Mirotvorets hit list for basic administrative reasons. In September 2018, hundreds of residents of the Zakarpatye region, including government officials, who took Hungarian citizenship were added . This led to condemnations from Budapest, and denials from Kiev that it was involved in the website.As well as average citizens, many Western figures with a high profile have ended up on Mirotvorets. This includes American journalists Chris Hedges and Glenn Greenwald, anti-war politicians Tulsi Gabbard and Rand Paul, British musician Roger Waters, and many others, such as "warmonger" Henry Kissinger. His "crime" was to worry in public that Kiev's anti-Russian actions threatened retaliation from Moscow.Ukrainian officials have also used the website to vet entrants into the country at border checkpoints since its launch, on top of existing government databases of undesirable elements.