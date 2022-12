© Scott Applewhite/AP



"In the absence of trusted news sources, we see targeted disinformation campaigns, including efforts to spread misinformation through social networks and websites masquerading as news brands."

"The Arnolds's philanthropy began years ago with a mix of conservative and left-wing causes, but over time it has moved consistently leftward, probably from a combination of pressure from their Big Philanthropy peers and the staff they've hired. It's especially sad to see them backing the left-wing scam of cancel culture camouflaged under the label of fighting misinformation and disinformation."

"MapLight no longer works in the disinformation area, having shifted our focus to data and technology projects. Arnold Ventures is not currently a funder of MapLight. None of their past grants to MapLight have gone toward our disinformation initiatives."

"Fighting purported disinformation and misinformation has 'been a goal' of the Left for a long time. In terms of the funders, they understand that if you can control the narrative fully and use tech platforms and the media, there will never be a threat posed to them by Democracy, or by the voters. Free speech has been targeted by the 'growth and concentration of power' within corporations and large institutions."

"The Lenfest Institute for Journalism is a nonpartisan organization devoted to supporting sustainable business models for local news. We believe that the best way to combat mis- and disinformation, no matter what its source, is to help ensure a strong and sustainable free press."

"Arnold Ventures was a Global Witness funder until 2020. Global Witness is grateful for the contribution of all its previous and existing donors."

A Texas billionaire whose donations to organizations across the United States have stayed relatively obscure has given millions of dollars to groups tied to efforts fighting the spread of purported "disinformation" and "misinformation," records show.linked to the movement to combat so-calledwhich is often criticized by conservatives asaccording to a Washington Examiner review of grants.Arnold, a former Enron executive, founded the LLC with his wife, Laura Arnold. The group purports to be nonpartisan and manages financial giving for several Arnold-affiliated entities, such as theIn 2021, Arnold Ventures awarded over $409 million in grants, according to its website.In recent years, private industry and the Biden administration have sought to crack down on perceived disinformation and misinformation. Arnold Ventures, which has donated to many different causes, including over that Republicans say led to a crime spike , says on its website that "the rise of disinformation" has "threatened to undermine" journalism.In 2018, Arnold Ventures notably joined other groupsanalyzing elections, democracy, and the tech giant's "ability to fight the spread of misinformation and foreign interference."Arnold Ventures has given according to its grants database. Included in this sum is the $9.7 million it awarded between 2019 and 2021 to thewhich invests in local news nonprofit groups and has received $4.2 million from thethat has contributed millions of dollars to fight alleged misinformation and disinformation.AJP, on its website, says:AJP is also partnered with thewhich has donated millions of dollars in grants to liberal news outlets across the country.In May, the journalism fund hosted an event that explored how ato fighting purported disinformation and misinformation. One speaker at that event was Jaime Longoria of thea group working "to combat racialized disinformation" that is a project of the Media Democracy Fund, according to the journalism fund.and is a project of the New Venture Fund, a group managed by Arabella Advisors Between 2016 and 2020, Arnold Ventures has donated over $13.5 million to the New Venture Fund, according to the Arnold Ventures grants database.Scott Walter, president of Capital Research Center, a conservative investigative think tank, told the Washington Examiner:Arnold Ventures has also donated $1.5 million between 2018 and 2022 to thea New York nonprofit group that does research in the social sciences and other disciplines, records show. The grants were in part to support the council's Social Media and Democracy Initiative, which is partnered with Omidyar's Democracy Fund.The Social Science Research Council operatesaccording to its website. Mediawell, for instance, promotes an article on its website that is titled "Fighting an indestructible monster: Journalism's legitimacy narratives during the Trump Era."Mediawell also promotes an Axios article on its website that is titled and a New Yorker piece titledabout right-wing education activist Christopher Rufo.In addition, the council operates thean over $25 million research operation dishing out three-year grants to groups and researchers studying alleged misinformation and disinformation in connection to vaccines and public health policy development.Between 2013 and 2019, Arnold Ventures also shelled out overa liberal research nonprofit group tracking money and politics in elections.records show. In 2014, the organization was listed along with other "progressive" groups on a 57-page document published by thea secretive network and club of wealthy left-wing donors that Soros co-founded to influence the Democratic agenda.MapLight released an article in November 2021 titled "A New Plan to Empower Voters and Fight Disinformation" that called on state and federal lawmakers to pass laws to "reduce the quantity, spread, and impact of electoral disinformation."The article promoted, an eight-page memo with the subheading "How to Fight Disinformation and Safeguard Elections." The memo advocatedtold the Washington Examiner:a conservative think tank, said:The, which funds media operations and is based in Philadelphia, received $500,000 from Arnold Ventures between 2021 and 2022, records show. The grants were to supportandIn March 2021, the institute published a report prepared bya web browser extension that ranks the trustworthiness of news outlets and has been slammed as biased by conservatives. The report analyzed websites and whether they have been effective at combating alleged misinformation and disinformation.Spotlight PA regularly publishes articles on purported misinformation and disinformation. In April, the website "to assess the accuracy of claims" and "report" any "disinformation" on the internet to social media platforms and search engines.Jim Friedlich, executive director and CEO of the institute, told the Washington Examiner:Arnold Ventures also gave $500,000 in 2020 to, a California-based nonprofit group that says it researches and investigates "the exploitation of natural resources" by private and public entities. The grant was for "general operating support," according to the Arnold Ventures grants database.Global Witness operates within a network of several groups, includinga London-based organization that the revealed in September hasThe U.K. organization published a study in October on "election disinformation" in the U.S. thatIt has also published numerous investigations on its website mentioning "disinformation" in connection to social media platforms.One article from November criticized Meta for not censoring "far-right hate speech" in Norway. It said there is a "resurgence of far-right parties" and called on Norway's government to establish "an algorithmic oversight board" to vet online content.Dominic Kavakeb, a spokeswoman for Global Witness, told the Washington Examiner: