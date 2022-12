Residents of Buffalo , New York have been barred from driving as blizzard conditions continue to batter the city, and the state's National Guard has been called in to enforce the ban."I was very clear in saying to people in Buffalo through a variety of different mediums that Thursday would be the last day that you could drive safely," Mayor Byron Brown said, according to WIVB4 , adding that the ban was put in place to make it easier for emergency vehicles to get where they needed to go."The act of driving during a blizzard, during zero visibility and whiteout conditions, as you can surmise, made the emergency response much more difficult and much more complicated," Brown explained."You can absolutely go out and walk to check on neighbors, go to open stores, etc. But do not drive," Eerie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned residents via Twitter.