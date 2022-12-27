Dmitry Medvedev
Former Russian president described how the EU and U.S. could fall while the Ukraine War continues.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's national security council, took to Twitter on Monday to predict geopolitical shifts that could happen in 2023, which included Elon Musk winning the presidency in the new-look U.S.

Medvedev noted how people like to make predictions at the end of the year about what to expect in the coming 12 months. He said he would like to offer Russia's contribution.

1. Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters.

2. The UK will rejoin the EU.

3. The EU will collapse after the UK's return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency.

4. Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine.

5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts.

6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process.

7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland.

8. Civil war will break out in the US, California and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk'll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War's end, will have been given to the GOP.

9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia.

10. The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead.

Medvedev ended his Top 10 List by writing: "Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!"

We have noted that Medvedev has been one of Russia's top officials who have spoken out against the West's decision to fan the flames in Ukraine.

He has warned the West of "unpredictable consequences" for its militarization of Ukraine.

"If, God forbid, these weapons are used against Russian territory then our armed forces will have no other choice but to strike decision-making centers," he said. He continued, "Of course, it needs to be understood that the final decision-making centers in this case, unfortunately, are not located on the territory of Kyiv."