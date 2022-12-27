Former Russian president described how the EU and U.S. could fall while the Ukraine War continues.Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's national security council, took to Twitter on Monday to predict geopolitical shifts that could happen in 2023, which included Elon Musk winning the presidency in the new-look U.S.Medvedev noted how people like to make predictions at the end of the year about what to expect in the coming 12 months. He said he would like to offer Russia's contribution.Medvedev ended his Top 10 List by writing: "Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!"We have noted that Medvedev has been one of Russia's top officials who have spoken out against the West's decision to fan the flames in Ukraine.He has warned the West of "unpredictable consequences" for its militarization of Ukraine.