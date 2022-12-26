© AFP



At least eight people have died, and nearly 46,000 others have fled their homes in the Philippines after the country was hit by heavy flooding on Christmas Day.Another 19 people are still missing after a week of heavy seasonal rains in the southern and eastern parts of the archipelago, according to its civil defence authorities.The coastguard rescued more than two dozen families in the towns of Ozamiz and Clarin at the height of the flooding.At least 150 people died in October after a violent tropical storm caused landslides and flooding across the country.