that's still state censorship.

The elites' blacklisting of lockdown dissenters was shameful and self-destructive.There were two viruses that the authorities wanted to control in 2020 and 2021. The first was the virus of Covid-19.Throughout the pandemic, experts referred to lockdown scepticism and Covid misinformation as their own kind of disease, as a contagious malady that might sicken the masses' minds as surely as Covid sickened their bodies. British politicians referred to a ' pandemic of misinformation '.Nearly three years on from the start of the pandemic, it's apparent that censorship was central to lockdown.In the US, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who was fawned over by the liberal media for his handling of Covid, has been deposed in a lawsuit that accuses him and the Biden administration more broadly of colluding with Big Tech to undermine the American people's speech rights during the pandemic. The lawsuit is brought by the attorney general of Missouri, Eric Schmitt. The transcript of the questioning of Fauci was released earlier this month. It's a frustrating read.Consider the Great Barrington Declaration . Fauci had high-ranking discussions about how to counteract this open letter that raised 'grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental-health impacts of the prevailing Covid-19 policies'.He hopped to it. He 'jumped into action to smear and discredit the GBD in the media', as one account describes it.Was Fauci directly responsible for Twitter's blacklisting of Bhattacharya? It's not clear. There's certainly no proof of Fauci putting in a phone call to Vijaya Gadde or any of the other authoritarians who were in charge of the censorious hellscape that was pre-Musk Twitter and demanding they silence this thoughtcriminal. But there does seem to have been a political trickle-down effect, as one writer describes it There are email trails that hint at a more causal relationship between Fauci's hostility towards dissent and Big Tech's censorship of such dissent. So during the deposition Fauci was shown emails suggesting that his own officials had tried to contact Google to set up a conversation about 'misinformation' in relation to the Covid vaccine. Shortly after, social-media sites started adding warning labels to posts about the vaccine and even suspended some accounts for pushing vax misinformation.So when officialdom was pro-masks, dissent on masks was ruthlessly censored: witness YouTube's banning of a video featuring senator Rand Paul questioning the effectiveness of masks . When officialdom insisted that lockdown was the right and only way to tackle Covid, all intellectual bristling against lockdown ran the risk of being blacklisted, as the GBD folks and others discovered. And when it was Fauci's belief that the lab-leak theory about Covid was a ridiculous conspiracy theory, ' all views in conflict ' with that take risked censure online. Strikingly, it was only when the Biden administration said in May last year that it would look into the lab-leak theory that Facebook finally lifted its censure of the theory - proof that the government view ruled supreme on social media in the pandemic.We need to talk about this. We live in supposedly free societies and yet anyone who dissented from the state view on Covid faced being blacklisted and silenced.In the UK, where we have no First Amendment, the link between the state and social-media censure was far clearer. It's now known that Matt Hancock, health secretary during the pandemic, directly contacted chiefs of Big Tech and pressured them to shut down 'misinformation'. As early as January 2020 his special adviser was speaking with Twitter about 'tweaking their algorithms'. Hancock also 'personally texted' Nick Clegg, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats who was then vice-president of global affairs at Facebook, to encourage him to control online discussion. Clegg, in the words of Isabel Oakeshott, was 'happy to oblige'. Hancock wanted Clegg to clamp down on anti-vax comments in particular. One MP, in July 2020, hysterically referred to vax-bashing as an ' ideological dirty bomb waiting to go off '. That's how our rulers view the free flow of ideas - as a nuclear-level danger, liable to kill or infect thousands.The Hancock-Clegg love-in over suppressing certain Covid ideas shows how incestuous the new oligarchy is. Here we had a serving politician gabbing with a former politician about using his extraordinary power as an overseer of the global conversation to sideline certain voices. It all took place beyond the realm of democratic accountability, even beyond the realm of the state. Instead a public official conspired with the employee of a private company to curb what millions could see and hear online. There was no need for a law to suppress dissent: the state view on all things Covid was just casually, informally enforced on every gadget we own, thanks to a politician we voted out of office five years ago. Sinister stuff.Of course, it wasn't only online speech that was controlled. So was the right to protest. As Oakeshott reminds us, 'anti-lockdown protests were quickly banned' in 2020. In September of that year, the Cabinet Office suggested protests should be exempt from the 'rule of six', which forbade any outside gathering of more than six people, but Hancock called in Michael Gove to 'kill it off'. And 'Gove had no qualms about helping'. So we were prevented from expressing ourselves freely online and prevented from exercising our right to dissent in public. It was the most serious clampdown on political liberty the West has experienced in a very long time.It will take some time to measure the impact of this empire of Covid censorship on our societies. To my mind, it didn't only prevent the expression of certain views, which is a grave enough offence in itself, arguably the gravest offence a society can commit. It also left us catastrophically unprepared for the post-lockdown era.There's a lesson here: censorship is an incredibly destructive force. The suppression of dissent is always, in every single situation, a bad idea. It reduces a society's ability to explore angles, examine possibilities, imagine future scenarios. Going forward, we must never again allow experts to suppress whatever they decree to be anti-scientific or dangerous thought. On every issue, from pandemics to the climate to the economy, people's freedom to think and speak and warn must reign.Brendan O'Neill is spiked's chief political writer and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show . Subscribe to the podcast here . And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy