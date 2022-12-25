© Unknown

"The additional time will help reduce confusion during the coming 2023 tax filing season and provide more time for taxpayers to prepare and understand the new reporting requirements."

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Fridayto new tax reporting requirements for digital transactions over a $600 threshold.It also gives more time for oppositional lawmakers to raise the revenue threshold, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O'Donnell told the WSJ:lowering it from more than $20,000 in revenue and 200 transactions by online sellers.WSJ reported.A single business transaction over $600 warrants a 1099-K filing, the IRS stated.The measure could affect gig workers classified as independent contractors who have not been reporting their income on tax returns. Resellers cleaning out closets by selling on eBay and other platforms would also be affected by the reduced threshold, WSJ reported.Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Tennessee GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty pushed for an amendment raising the threshold back up to $10,000 in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, ultimately failing to gain traction, CNBC reported.IRS funding in the omnibus bill is $12.3 billion, less than the $12.6 billion amount it received in fiscal year 2021, Fox reported.