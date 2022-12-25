© Seth Herald / AFP



240 million Americans - are under weather warnings

A severe winter storm accompanied by heavy snow and howling winds left nearly. According to the National Weather Service,The electricity outage was especially common in the southern and eastern states. Another concern was near-zero visibility on the roads, covered in ice and blizzard with transportation authorities urging people to stay home. At least two traffic fatalities were reported in Oklahoma, another three were confirmed in Kentucky.New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the arctic storm raging through the country "epic" during a press briefing."The roads are going to be like an ice skating rink and your tires cannot handle this," she warned the residents.Over 4,400 U.S. flights were canceled on Friday preventing thousands of travelers from reaching their families ahead of Christmas holidays. Earlier on Thursday, nearly 2,700 canceled flights were reported, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.