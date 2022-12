Egg prices rose to record highs this year, driven primarily by inflation and the long-lasting bird flu that hampered the supply of birds across all 50 US states this year.More than 40 million egg-laying chickens died in the outbreak, according to the Wall Street Journal Wholesale prices of Midwest large eggs have in turn surged to a whopping $5.36 in December, according to market research firm Urner Barry.Retail egg prices have shot up more than any other supermarket item and beverage price spikes, leading to the grocery staple weighing heavily on the wallets of American families.- the deadliest outbreak in American history, according to US Agriculture Department data.The [cull of] more than 40 million dead birds means the supply of egg-laying chickens fell more than 5 percent - to about 308 million - between January and December of this year.The bird flu outbreak has primarily been attributed to wild birds bringing the virus with them as they migrate across the country.Despite the bird wipeout, egg shortages remain a ways off., according to the chief executive of the American Egg Board, Emily Metz.Though the 2015 outbreak ended in June, cases this year have continued to pop up through the fall and may continue.'All signs are pointing to that this will be something the industry has to deal with,' Metz told the Journal. 'We continue to manage it and improve in how we manage it.'Meanwhile, the price of eggs has risen for the past nine weeks as demand increases with the baking season upon us and warmer breakfasts becoming the norm during colder months.The director of sales and marketing at Morton Williams Supermarkets in New York said,Some supermarkets have opted to sell more organic eggs that are sometimes less expensive than typical varieties - though consumer demand has reportedly remained consistent, despite climbing prices.In some stores, eggs are being sold for slightly above cost, as wholesale prices continue to climb.Grocery prices across the board remain high this year because of inflation drivers, including higher costs of labor, as well as ingredients and logistics becoming more expensive.